Marble Slab and Great American Cookies Serve Up Patriotic Summer Treats

Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies are going all-in on America’s 250th birthday this summer with a lineup of red, white and blue treats running through Aug. 2, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What Marble Slab Creamery Is Serving This Summer

Marble Slab Creamery is debuting the Stars & Stripes Swirl Ice Cream, a new creation that blends Strawberry, Blue Cotton Candy and Sweet Cream Ice Cream into a colorful swirl. Guests can also add Red, White & Blue Sprinkles as a limited-time Mix-In to any flavor for an extra festive touch.

Great American Cookies’ Patriotic Summer Lineup

Great American Cookies is introducing Stars & Stripes Sprinkles across its full lineup, including Cookies, Double Doozies, Cookie Cake Slices and signature Cookie Cakes. The limited-time sprinkles are designed to make summer parties and backyard barbecues a little more festive.

Free Cookie for Military and Veterans on July 4th

Active-duty military members and veterans can get a free Stars & Stripes Sprinkle Cookie at participating Great American Cookies locations from July 1–4. Valid military or veteran identification is required to redeem the offer.

Where to Find These Limited-Time Summer Treats

Both brands’ patriotic offerings are available now through Aug. 2, 2026, at participating locations. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com or www.greatamericancookies.com.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.