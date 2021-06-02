Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm

There’s something about the glow of a hot air balloon at dusk and if you haven’t seen it before, here’s your chance to experience it.

The Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow will take place on Saturday, June 12 at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin.

Beginning at 4 pm, you can visit the kid’s zone, listen to live music, shop at one of the many vendors, and grab a bite from a food truck.

This event is a hot air balloon glow, no rides will be given at the event. Parking will be available on-site for free. You are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit and enjoy the glow which will begin around 8 pm.

Only three thousand tickets will be sold. Purchase your tickets online here. No tickets will be sold at the event.