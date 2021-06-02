Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm

There’s something about the glow of a hot air balloon at dusk and if you haven’t seen it before, here’s your chance to experience it.
The Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow will take place on Saturday, June 12 at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin.
Beginning at 4 pm, you can visit the kid’s zone, listen to live music, shop at one of the many vendors, and grab a bite from a food truck.
This event is a hot air balloon glow, no rides will be given at the event. Parking will be available on-site for free. You are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit and enjoy the glow which will begin around 8 pm.
Only three thousand tickets will be sold. Purchase your tickets online here. No tickets will be sold at the event.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.