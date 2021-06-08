Female Suffers Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Spring Hill Target

Spring Hill, TN- Officers were called to Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd at 5:50 PM on June 7th to a reported stabbing. Officers arrived and located a 28-year-old female who, according to her driver’s license, is from Illinois.
The female sustained injuries to her upper chest area. Officers reviewed the in-store video and based upon that, her injuries were determined to be self-inflicted. The in-store video shows the female enter the store, go to an area of the store containing at least one knife on the shelf, open the package, and proceeded to stab herself multiple times.
The female was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via Life Flight. She was in serious condition at the time of transport. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.
