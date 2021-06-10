OBITUARY: Jeffrey Michael Venable

Jeffrey Michael Venable, age 62 of Franklin, TN passed away June 5, 2021.

Jeff was born in Houma, Louisiana to the late Theodore F. “Ted” and Ernestine “Ernie” Stargardt Venable.

Survived by: wife of 27 years, Julie Mandeville; son, Dru Mandeville Venable; brothers, Dale (Laura) Venable and Timothy (Peggy) Venable; father in law and mother in law, William and Adele Mandeville; sisters and brothers in law, Lisa (Steve) Staggs and Aimee (Klaus) Punessen and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Greg Joiner officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com