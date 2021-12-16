Today’s Top Stories: Dec.16, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
mama d's mac and cheese
photo from Mama D's Baked Mac n Cheese Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 16, 2021.

Kendre Howard, 33
1Warrant Issued for Suspected DUI Driver on I-65 Who Killed Brentwood Resident

A warrant for vehicular homicide is being issued against Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, following a fatal head-on crash this morning on I-65. Read More

Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese
photo from Mama D’s Baked Mac n Cheese Facebook

2A New Restaurant Devoted to Mac and Cheese to Open in Spring Hill

A mac and cheese-focused restaurant will open in Spring Hill. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant plans to open in January. Read More

downtown franklin in march
City of Franklin

3Franklin, TN Named One of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022

Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022” and Franklin, TN made the list. Read More

houses sold in franklin

4Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 29 through December 3, 2021. Read More

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

