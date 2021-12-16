Today’s Top Stories: Dec.16, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 16, 2021.
Kendre Howard, 33
A warrant for vehicular homicide is being issued against Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, following a fatal head-on crash this morning on I-65.
photo from Mama D’s Baked Mac n Cheese Facebook
A mac and cheese-focused restaurant will open in Spring Hill. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant plans to open in January.
City of Franklin
Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its "50 Best Places to Travel in 2022" and Franklin, TN made the list.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 29 through December 3, 2021.
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health.