Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
houses sold in franklin

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 29 through December 3, 2021. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$2,430,000Beechwood Plantation3809 Mistico LnFranklin37064Map
$1,974,000Harpeth School Rd4502 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064Map
$1,800,000Westhaven Sec33531 Bonaire LnFranklin37064Map
$1,758,486Westhaven Sec54837 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064Map
$1,650,000235 3rd Ave NFranklin37064Map
$1,560,000Ivan Creek5004 Buds Farm Ln EFranklin37064Map
$1,550,000Firestone @ Cool Springs1013 Firestone DrFranklin37067Map
$1,500,888Henley Sec 2502 Braylon CirFranklin37064Map
$1,500,0004141 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064Map
$1,500,0005575 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064Map

