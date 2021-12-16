Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 29 through December 3, 2021. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$2,430,000
|Beechwood Plantation
|3809 Mistico Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,974,000
|Harpeth School Rd
|4502 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,800,000
|Westhaven Sec33
|531 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,758,486
|Westhaven Sec54
|837 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,650,000
|235 3rd Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,560,000
|Ivan Creek
|5004 Buds Farm Ln E
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,550,000
|Firestone @ Cool Springs
|1013 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|Map
|$1,500,888
|Henley Sec 2
|502 Braylon Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,500,000
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|Map
|$1,500,000
|5575 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|Map