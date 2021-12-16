Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 29 through December 3, 2021. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode
$2,430,000 Beechwood Plantation 3809 Mistico Ln Franklin 37064
$1,974,000 Harpeth School Rd 4502 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064
$1,800,000 Westhaven Sec33 531 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064
$1,758,486 Westhaven Sec54 837 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064
$1,650,000 235 3rd Ave N Franklin 37064
$1,560,000 Ivan Creek 5004 Buds Farm Ln E Franklin 37064
$1,550,000 Firestone @ Cool Springs 1013 Firestone Dr Franklin 37067
$1,500,888 Henley Sec 2 502 Braylon Cir Franklin 37064
$1,500,000 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064
$1,500,000 5575 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064