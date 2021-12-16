A New Restaurant Devoted to Mac and Cheese to Open in Spring Hill

A mac and cheese-focused restaurant will open in Spring Hill. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant plans to open in January.

Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese will open at 5075 Main Street, Spring Hill in the former spot of Delta Bound Southern Food Joint.

The restaurant will offer slow-baked mac and cheese in eight different cheeses in varieties that range from Pizz A Heaven (mac and cheese layered with pepporoni and ricotta then topped with tomato sauce) to Nashville Hot Chicken which is their signature mac and cheese topped with hot chicken.

You can also find a selection of desserts from the ricotta cheesecake to the southern caramel cake.

If you just can't wait until the restaurant opens, you can place an online

