Warrant Issued for Suspected DUI Driver on I-65 Who Killed Brentwood Resident

December 14, 2021: A warrant for vehicular homicide is being issued against Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, following a fatal head-on crash this morning on I-65. Just before 8:30 a.m. Howard was behind the wheel of a 2011 Ford Flex when he lost control after taking the I-65 South ramp from I-40 East and crossed the grass median. The Ford went airborne and struck a 2014 Buick Regal driven by Tony Whitlow, 53, of Brentwood. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to collide with a 2002 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Whitlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard is suspected to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for minor injuries.

Upon his release from the hospital, Howard will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault by reckless conduct and driving on a revoked license. Howard was also wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery charge from August 2021.