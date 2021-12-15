Franklin, TN Named One of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022

Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022” and Franklin, TN made the list.

Travel + Leisure’s list features places from India to Walt Disney World, as well as, small towns like Franklin.

Travel + Leisure says this about Franklin, “Franklin firmly grasps onto its small-town charms, starting with a quintessentially quaint downtown chock-full of shops and restaurants finding shelter in brick storefronts lining the sidewalks. The uninitiated might know this place for its past — Civil War museums, battleground sites, and historic markers telling the stories of a slave market, race riots, and Black soldiers in the U.S. Colored Troop division of the army all offer points of education and reflection.”

It went on to talk about the food and drink scene with mentions of Arrington Vineyards and Tennessee Whiskey Trail. And while Franklin is south of Music City, they did recognize Pilgrimage Festival and the recently opened FirstBank Amphitheater as destinations. Leiper’s Fork was also mentioned as a place to explore, Travel + Leisure described the Fork as “a quirky-cool enclave filled with antique shops and art galleries.”

Read about the entire list here.