Tennessee Pulls Away from Middle Tennessee in Strong Second Half

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers remained undefeated, improving to 12-0 with an 82-64 victory over Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night. After a competitive first half that saw the Blue Raiders take a 40-34 lead into the break, Tennessee dominated the second period, outscoring MTSU 48-24 to secure the win.

Chaz Lanier led the Volunteers’ offensive attack with 23 points, including five three-pointers on ten attempts from beyond the arc. Point guard Zakai Zeigler orchestrated the offense masterfully, dishing out 15 assists while adding 17 points of his own in an efficient performance that saw him play 38 minutes.

For Middle Tennessee (9-4), Camryn Weston came off the bench to lead all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including three three-pointers. Kamari Lands added 13 points in the losing effort.

The game’s momentum shifted dramatically in the second half as Tennessee’s defense clamped down, holding MTSU to just 24 points after the break. The Volunteers’ superior depth and conditioning showed as they controlled the glass, securing a 35-25 rebounding advantage, including key offensive rebounds that led to second-chance opportunities.

Tennessee’s Felix Okpara made his presence felt in the paint, shooting an efficient 4-of-5 from the field for 12 points, while Igor Milicic Jr. grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. The Volunteers’ bench also provided crucial contributions, with Jordan Gainey adding 10 points and two blocks in 30 minutes of action.

The Blue Raiders showed early promise, particularly with their three-point shooting and defensive intensity in the first half. However, Tennessee’s adjustments after halftime, combined with their superior shooting (48.2% from the field and 45.5% from three-point range) proved too much to overcome.

Tennessee’s ball movement was particularly impressive, with the team recording 19 assists on 27 made field goals. Their ability to share the ball and find the open shooter led to multiple scoring runs in the second half that helped break the game open.

The victory keeps Tennessee’s perfect record intact as they prepare for the start of SEC play. Middle Tennessee, despite the loss, showed they could compete with elite competition, particularly in their strong first-half performance.

The Volunteers’ depth was evident throughout the game, with eight players seeing significant minutes and contributing on both ends of the floor. This balanced attack, combined with their stifling second-half defense, showcased why Tennessee has earned their No. 1 ranking and remains one of the nations’s top teams heading into conference play.

