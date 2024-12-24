FSD Welcomes Two Supervisors to Leadership Team

Franklin Special District (FSD) is pleased to welcome two new supervisors to its leadership team. They will replace valued district leaders who will retire later this month. Stacey Robertson and Joey Chilton bring extensive experience, dedication, and proven leadership to their respective roles, ensuring a seamless transition and excellence in service to FSD students, staff, and families.

Stacey Robertson has been shadowing Special Populations Supervisor Cheryl Robey, Ed.D., for the past few weeks in advance of Dr. Robey’s retirement this month. Robertson holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Special Education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and an Education Specialist degree in Reading Specialty from Lipscomb University.

For the past five years, she has been employed by Williamson County Schools as a Student Support Specialist in the Special Education Program. Before her most recent role, she was a special education teacher in Williamson County Schools.

“We are excited to welcome Stacey Robertson as she transitions into the role of Special Populations Supervisor,” said David Snowden, Ph.D., FSD Director of Schools. “Stacey brings an impressive background in special education and years of experience supporting students and families. Her dedication and preparation allow her to build upon the exceptional work in this department.”

As the Special Populations Supervisor, Robertson oversees Special Education, Gifted Education, and 504 services to ensure effective implementation and compliance. Key responsibilities include managing budgets, coordinating staffing for district-wide special education personnel, and supporting school administrators with hiring, evaluations, and program concerns. The supervisor facilitates professional learning, contracts services, and liaises with external agencies and the Department of Education. Additionally, she will assist with preschool programs, gifted education development, and due process hearings, ensuring all students receive appropriate services in alignment with district policies and legal requirements.

Joey Chilton joined the FSD on December 2 as Transportation Supervisor, replacing Bo Alexander, who is set to retire at the end of December. Chilton came to the FSD from Hickman County, where he was the Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Alternative School Director. He has also held assistant principal positions at Centerville Elementary School and East Hickman Middle School during his tenure in Hickman County. Additionally, from 2018 to 2021, Mr. Chilton was the Director of Student Transportation for the Tennessee Department of Education, where he developed and implemented a monitoring process for student transportation across the state, established training standards for bus drivers, and created online training content for supervisors.

Chilton holds a bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and a master’s in K-12 Administration and Supervision from MTSU.

“Joey Chilton’s wealth of experience in student transportation and school leadership makes him a valuable addition to our district team,” Snowden said. “His state-level expertise and hands-on experience in school operations will ensure a smooth transition as he steps into the role of Transportation Supervisor. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to prioritize safety and efficiency in our transportation services.”

In his new role, Chilton manages the district’s student transportation operations, ensuring safety, efficiency, and compliance with regulations. Key duties include planning routes, managing staff, overseeing vehicle maintenance, managing the budget, and addressing transportation-related concerns. The supervisor also supports staff training, monitors bus video surveillance, and serves as a member of the district leadership team.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email