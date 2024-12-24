Best Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 24, 2024

These are the best health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|CD'S BBQ Mobile
|100
|6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|12/23/2024
|Faxon's Hatchet House
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|12/20/2024
|Karrington Rowe Bar
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2024
|Karrington Rowe
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2024
|Bricktop's Restaurant
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2024
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|100
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|12/18/2024
|That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile
|100
|7145 Catherine Dr Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|12/18/2024
|The Member Grill
|100
|6376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|12/17/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
