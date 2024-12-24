Best Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 24, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the best health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024.  Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
CD'S BBQ Mobile1006910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Routine12/23/2024
Faxon's Hatchet House1003015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine12/20/2024
Karrington Rowe Bar100330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027Food Service Routine12/19/2024
Karrington Rowe100330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027Food Service Routine12/19/2024
Bricktop's Restaurant1001576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine12/19/2024
Bridge Bar Auxiliary1006465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Routine12/18/2024
That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile1007145 Catherine Dr Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine12/18/2024
The Member Grill1006376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine12/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here