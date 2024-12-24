Best Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 24, 2024

These are the best health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Inspection Type Date CD'S BBQ Mobile 100 6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Routine 12/23/2024 Faxon's Hatchet House 100 3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 12/20/2024 Karrington Rowe Bar 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027 Food Service Routine 12/19/2024 Karrington Rowe 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027 Food Service Routine 12/19/2024 Bricktop's Restaurant 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 12/19/2024 Bridge Bar Auxiliary 100 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Routine 12/18/2024 That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile 100 7145 Catherine Dr Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 12/18/2024 The Member Grill 100 6376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 12/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

