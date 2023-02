Spring Hill, TN- The SHPD requests the public’s assistance in identifying the above individual.

In the early morning of January 21st, two metal racks were stolen from behind a business at 4922 Port Royal Rd.

The vehicle used to take the items is a Ford F-150 (pictured above).

If you can identify this person or have information about this theft, please get in touch with Detective Stefani Gillam at sgillam@springhilltn.org | 931.451.0783 or submit a crime tip here.

