Redneck Riviera to Debut Monthly Comedy Show

THAT SHOW TONIGHT- live from the Redneck Riviera will be filmed in front of a live audience on Thursday, May 23, 2024, with doors opening at 6:O0pm in Nashville, Tennessee. Nationally-acclaimed and award-winning talent – Michael Loftus, Reno Collier, Brad Stine, Shawn Farash and singer/songwriter/comedian Kiefer Thompson round out the debut evening of comedy and music. Tickets for the live comedy show are priced at $40.00, inclusive of two complimentary drinks of your choice. Purchase ticket link is available HERE. Following the live performance, catch the broadcast on STUDIOTST.com on Saturday, May 25th.

“One of my favorite pastimes is checking out great comedies. I am excited that we are launching a comedy series at Redneck Riviera. Our 2nd floor will set the stage for monthly comedy nights with top-tier talent such as our debut that will make its way on to an upstart StudioTST.com,” says Redneck Riviera owner and multi-platinum selling artist John Rich.

“It’s times like these that make you want to scream…in laughter,” says comedic genius and founder of StudioTST.com Michael Loftus. “I have always seen an uptick in people wanting an outlet when the world gets overwhelming. We have got you with some amazing talent as we kick off our TST – live from the Redneck Riviera,” he concludes.

Redneck Riviera is located at 208 Broadway, Nashville.

