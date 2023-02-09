Ramen Noodle Shop to Open at The Factory at Franklin

Otaku Ramen just announced they are expanding with new locations, including a location in The Factory at Franklin.

This will be their first expansion outside of Nashville. No exact opening date was given, but it is expected to open this year.

Otaku Ramen will not only open in Franklin but will be debuting its new flagship location and biggest restaurant, with almost 3,000 square feet at Highland Yards in East Nashville, to open this spring.

The ramen restaurant was founded in 2012 when Sarah Gavigan decided to teach herself how to make Japanese Ramen and serve it up to the Nashville community. From a pop-up to now three brick-and-mortar restaurants, Otaku is a fast-growing company that values pop culture, music, and food as integral parts of the experience provided to guests.

Gavigan’s vision is to serve “happiness one bowl at a time.” The name “Otaku” represents the subculture of Japanese anime, manga, and ramen, Gavigan came to know in the neighborhoods of LA, where she worked in film and music for nearly 17 years and first became entranced by the craft of ramen and the science behind umami.

