Gaylord Opryland Celebrates Summer With New Experiences

Nashville’s iconic resort, Gaylord Opryland, welcomes guests for brand new entertainment during the summer season, beginning May 17 through September 2. An unforgettable experience awaits, complete with pool parties, firework displays, exciting nighttime events, and more. Home to nine acres of enchanting indoor gardens, an upscale water attraction, a wide variety of culinary cuisine, and a luxurious, full-service spa, the resort offers more than a dozen summer experiences and activities, under one roof.

Here’s a Detailed Look at Gaylord Opryland’s 2024 Summer Programming:

Aquatic Escapes and Pool Parties:

SoundWaves – A summer highlight at Gaylord Opryland is SoundWaves, the resort’s 4-acre upscale aquatic oasis. While indoor experiences are open year-round, the outdoors attraction will be open daily May 23 through August 11, then weekends through Labor Day. Both indoor and outdoor areas feature multiple thrilling rides like Nashville’s only FlowRider® Double, a lazy and rapid river, eleven suspenseful waterslides, a giant wave pool, multi-level play structures, and adult only pools. The only guaranteed way to access the attraction is by booking an exclusive SoundWaves Experience overnight package.

SoundWaves also offers party rooms for guests celebrating a special occasion. Three party rooms fit between 10-30 people and guests will receive two-hour access to the room, all-day wristbands to SoundWaves, parking passes, pizza, and beverages. Overnight accommodations are not required to reserve a party room.

In addition to the variety of water activities, no trip to SoundWaves is complete without visiting The Bass-ment, an indoor arcade with VR games, game tables, and a rock-climbing wall. The Bass-ment is accessible to all resort guests.

Sound Raves: Late Night at SoundWaves – On select dates, guests can enjoy SoundWaves under the stars. From 8:30 p.m. until 12:00 a.m., the attraction will transform into a vibrant venue, combining thrilling water adventures as well as illuminated and immersive festivities. The event will have glow DJs playing popular hits, a hair braiding and neon body and face painting station, along with themed food and beverages. The only guaranteed way to access the event is by booking the exclusive Late Night SoundWaves package, offered June 15 & 22, July 4,13,19, 27, August 3, and September 1.

Cascades Pool Party Presented by LIFEWTR – Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from May 17 through September 2, join the resort’s pool host for music, games, and fun at the Cascades outdoor pool, complimentary for overnight guests.

Over-the-top Light Shows:

Sounds of America Fireworks Spectacular – On select Fridays, hotel guests can visit the Magnolia Lawn from 6:30p.m. until 9:30p.m. for live entertainment, food trucks, novelties, resort food and beverage offerings, and a complimentary, dazzling 10-minute Sounds of America Fireworks Spectacular Show at 8:45 p.m. Event dates include June 7 &14; July 12,19, & 26; August 2 & 16; and September 1.

Luminosity Light Show -The resort’s all-new, free nightly light show takes place inside the Delta Atrium and celebrates the diverse forms and interconnectedness of light by showcasing its journey from stars to sun, through fireflies, lightning storms, and moonlit gardens, all culminating in vibrant beach scenes, captivating roller coasters, and fireworks.

Aqua Atrium Light & Fountain Show – Guests will marvel at the mesmerizing fountain show, also free inside the Delta Atrium, which incorporates choregraphed water, music, and lights.

Atrium Adventures:

Adventure Kids: The Hunt for Hidden Treasure Scavenger Hunt – Families can join Bella and Brody, the beloved Adventure Kids, on a fun-filled scavenger hunt where kids can imagine, discover, and explore. Guests will be sent on a quest through the resort to search for the resort’s hidden gems.

Around We Glow! Delta Riverboat Cruise – Join us on a journey of rhythm, harmony, and pure joyous fun as you ride the silent disco Delta Riverboat Ride, Around We Glow. This indoor, enchanting, led boat ride experience is an exciting twist on a classic attraction. Guests will enjoy mix of tunes as they cruise in the magical ambiance of the water, the music, and the night sky with their fellow passengers, all moving to their own silent disco groove!

Delta Riverboat Ride – Enjoy a cruise on a Delta Riverboat and travel down a scenic river as you wind through a 4.5-acre indoor garden. Admire the Delta Atrium’s natural beauty as a guide shares facts about the plants and fish while answering questions about the resort’s many activities.

Other atrium activities include a Private Hotel and Garden Tour, a Horticulture Trek, the Wildlife Rescue – Augmented Reality Experience, and selfie spot areas.

Soothing Summer Relaxation:

Relâche Spa – Experience harmony of body, mind, and spirit at Gaylord Opryland Resort’s award-winning Relâche Spa. From soothing massages and facials to firming body wraps and tropical manicures, you’ll receive world-class pampering with our seasonal treatments. June “Detox and De-stress” offerings include a variety of charcoal treatments. July and August “Summer of Spa Love” offerings help you cool off with luxurious mojito treatments, designed to hydrate and uplift skin and soothe the mind.

Additional Resort Attractions Nearby:

General Jackson Showboat – Cruise down the Cumberland River for a midday or evening cruise aboard the famous Nashville showboat. All cruises include first-class live entertainment, delicious meals, and stunning views of Nashville. Whether cruising for lunch or dinner, inside the beautiful Victorian Theater, guests will partake in a delectable Southern meal prepared by Gaylord Opryland Resort’s award-winning chefs. Afterwards, guests will enjoy music-filled, on-board-live entertainment. For tickets and more information on the General Jackson Showboat, visit GeneralJackson.com.

Gaylord Springs Golf Links – Get some swings in during your stay by visiting the Scottish links-style course with a par-72 layout and 18 holes bordered by limestone bluffs and wetlands. Junior golfers ages 15 and under can play one free round for each paid adult after 3 p.m. For more information visit GaylordSprings.com.

Packages, Tickets and More Information

Guests interested in visiting the SoundWaves can visit SoundWaveGO.com to book a SoundWaves Experience Package or a Late Night SoundWaves Package. Visit GaylordOpryland.com for all other bookings and information.

