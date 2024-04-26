Trio Suspected of Theft at Cool Springs T.J. Maxx

April 25, 2024 – The Franklin Police Department is searching for two women and a man who are suspected of stealing more than $1,200 in merchandise from a T.J. Maxx.

The theft occurred around 5 p.m. on March 27 from the store on Cool Springs Blvd. According to police, the suspects placed multiple items in clothes hampers and exited the store without paying. The two women fled in one vehicle, while the male left in another. The vehicles are described as a blue Toyota Corolla and a black Honda.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin Police

