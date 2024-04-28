Carin Leon Tour to Stop in Nashville

Música Mexicana’s global sensation, singer-songwriter Carin León, announces his much-anticipated Boca Chueca Tour 2024 this fall.

The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on October 13th, 2024.

“Embarking on this tour is an exhilarating opportunity to share my new music with fans throughout North America and Europe alike. Taking my songs and the vibrant essence of Música Mexicana to a global stage is truly an honor,” shared Carin León in a statement.

Presales begin Tuesday, April 30 at 10 A.M. local time. Fans can register and sign up for early access at http://carinleonlive.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, April 30 at 10 A.M. local time. These exclusive offers can include a meet & greet and individual photo opportunity with Carin León, a behind-the-scenes VIP Backstage Tour, custom VIP merchandise, and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 A.M. local time at www.carinleonlive.com.

