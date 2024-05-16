Williamson Health Receives Seven 2024 Women’s Choice Awards

Williamson Health has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Women’s Services, Comprehensive Breast Care, Mammogram Imaging, Obstetrics, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Heart Care and Emergency Care by the Women’s Choice Award ® , America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare.

These awards place Williamson Health, and its flagship hospital Williamson Medical Center, among the top U.S. hospitals in the categories awarded. There were 4,728 hospitals considered for each Women’s Choice Award.

“Williamson Health is honored to be recognized again this year among the 2024 America’s best hospitals in seven categories by the Women’s Choice Award®,” said Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Health. “We are proud to offer a comprehensive list of women’s health services led by some of the most exceptional providers and teams in the region.”

The America’s Best Hospitals for Women’s Services award recognizes the highest standards for women’s services including comprehensive obstetrics services and a patient recommendation rating above the national average. Williamson Health is one of 318 hospitals that met the criteria set by the Women’s Choice Award, and its score placed it among the top 7% of U.S. hospitals reviewed.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Comprehensive Breast Care award represents breast centers that have met the highest standards of breast care in the nation as set by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) or the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers (NQMBC) and carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology.

Williamson Health is one of 431 hospitals that met the criteria set by the Women’s Choice Award, and its score placed it among the top 8% of U.S. hospitals reviewed.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Mammogram Imaging Centers award denotes imaging centers that are accredited for mammograms and carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) – recently renamed the Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center (CBIC) – seal from the American College of Radiology.

Williamson Health is one of 610 hospitals that met the criteria set by the Women’s Choice Award, and its score placed it among the top 6% of U.S. hospitals reviewed.

The award shows centers like Williamson Health offer high-quality, accreditation-level care in all four breast imaging accreditation programs offered and have elected to undergo ongoing self-assessment to ensure a quality, comprehensive patient experience.

Award-winning hospitals must also have a patient recommendation rating of 67% or more (i.e. higher than the national average) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) survey (HCAHPS).

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics award signifies hospitals that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the country. It is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

Williamson Health is one of 684 hospitals that met the criteria set by the Women’s Choice Award, and its score placed it among the top 13% of U.S. hospitals reviewed.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Minimally Invasive Surgery award indicates hospitals that met the highest standards for minimally invasive surgery across the U.S.

Williamson Health is one of 505 hospitals that met the criteria set by the Women’s Choice Award, and its score placed it among the top 11% of U.S. hospitals reviewed.

Minimally invasive surgery has become the standard of care for many surgical procedures as a safer, less invasive, and more effective option to open surgery. This surgery minimizes patient risks and offers benefits including shorter hospital stays, if any; fewer complications, faster recovery, and reduced pain, scarring and costs.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care award recognizes comprehensive care to treat heart disease – the nation’s leading cause of death for women. Williamson Health was one of 528 hospitals that met the criteria set by the Women’s Choice Award to be recognized among America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care and its score placed it among the top 12% of U.S. hospitals reviewed.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award represents hospitals that have met the highest standards for emergency care in the U.S. Williamson Health is one of 529 hospitals that have met the criteria set by the Women’s Choice Award, and its score placed it among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals reviewed.

Criteria included the percentage of patients who came to the emergency department (ED) with stroke symptoms and received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival, hospitals that performed well in responding to patients showing symptoms of severe sepsis and those with EDs with average measure times in the highest 25th to 50th percentile in the country.

The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award is unique as it combines Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

