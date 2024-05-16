Grace Bowers to Host Benefit Show at Brooklyn Bowl

Breakthrough guitarist, songwriter and bandleader Grace Bowers will host her 2nd annual “An Evening Supporting Love, Life & Music” benefit concert June 10 at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, which will feature performances from Bowers, The Cadillac Three, Devon Gilfillian, Caroline Jones, Meg McRee, Jared James Nichols, John Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Brittney Spencer and Butch Walker as well as additional special guests.

Proceeds from the event will support Voices for a Safer Tennessee and MusiCares. Tickets details can be found here.

The event adds to a breakout year for Bowers, who released her debut single, “Tell Me Why U Do That,” with her band The Hodge Podge last month to critical acclaim. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), the single was written by Bowers, Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Meg Mcree and Ben Chapman.

In celebration of the new music, Grace is confirmed to make her debut performance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry on her eighteenth birthday, July 30, 2024. Other performances this spring and summer include stops at BottleRock Napa Valley, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, Floyd Fest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bourbon & Beyond, XPoNential Music Festival and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival as well as dates supporting Chris Shiflett, Elle King and Brothers Osborne.

