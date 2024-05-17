Brandon Lakes Leads K-LOVE Award Nominations Followed by Anne Wilson

The 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards have announced the nominees for this year’s award ceremony. Exclusively announced by Billboard, fans can participate by visiting klovefanawards.com to vote for their favorite artist through 6pm CT on May 24th. With four nominations, Brandon Lake leads, followed by Anne Wilson, Elevation Worship, Matthew West, Phil Wickham, and TobyMac, who all garnered three nominations each. Housefires featuring JWLKRS and Ryan Ellis, as well as Stephen McWhirter, both earned their first-time nomination for Song of The Year, marking a significant achievement for these artists. Likewise, Caleb & John, Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen, and Seph Schlueter also celebrate their first nominations for Breakout Single, and Terrian is equally thrilled to receive her first nomination as Female Artist of the Year. Please see the full list of nominees below.
Sponsored by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Brandon Lake and Sadie Robertson Huff will host the 11th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards on May 26th. This celebrated event in the Christian Music industry, where artists and fans unite to honor the best in Christian entertainment, will be held in Nashville, TN, at the legendary OPRY House. The awards will be broadcast on TBN on May 31st, allowing audiences worldwide to join in the celebration and recognition of the artists who inspire and uplift through their faith-driven art. With additional weekend events such as the annual Friday night kick-off concert, Saturday morning’s Worship In The Round, the Emerging Artist Showcase, Songwriter’s Showcase and Sunday morning Worship Service, the K-LOVE Fan Awards weekend offers a full spectrum of entertainment. All details for the weekend and award show can be found at klovefanawards.com.
2024 K-LOVE FAN AWARD NOMINEES –
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anne Wilson
Brandon Lake
Casting Crowns
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
TobyMac
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Come Jesus Come” – Stephen McWhirter
“Don’t Stop Praying” – Matthew West
“Faithfully” – TobyMac
“I Thank God” – Housefires f/JWLKRS & Ryan Ellis
“Praise” – Elevation Worship
“Praise You Anywhere” – Brandon Lake
“Somebody To You” – Rachael Lampa f/Andrew Ripp
“Strong” – Anne Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Brandon Lake
Chris Tomlin
Crowder
Jeremy Camp
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Tauren Wells
TobyMac
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anne Wilson
CeCe Winans
Katy Nichole
Lauren Daigle
Natalie Grant
Rachael Lampa
Tasha Layton
Terrian
WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fear is Not My Future” – Maverick City Music
“Firm Foundation” – Cody Carnes
“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin
“I Believe” – Phil Wickham
“I Thank God” – Housefires f/JWLKRS & Ryan Ellis
“Praise” – Elevation Worship
“Praise You Anywhere” – Brandon Lake
BREAKOUT SINGLE
“Big God”- Terrian
“Come Jesus Come” – Stephen McWhirter
“Counting My Blessings” – Seph Schlueter
“Good Day” – Forrest Frank
“Hallelujah Feeling” – Caleb & John
“The Prodigal” – Josiah Queen
GROUP OF THE YEAR
CAIN
Casting Crowns
Big Daddy Weave
Elevation Worship
Maverick City Music
MercyMe
We Are Messengers
We The Kingdom
FILM IMPACT
Sound of Freedom
The Shift
After Death
The Chosen Season 4 (Theatrical Release)
Big George Foreman
The Blind
Journey to Bethlehem
Ordinary Angels
TV/STREAMING IMPACT
Jonathan & Jesus
Chasing CAIN
Eleanor’s Bench
Going Home (Season 2)
The Wingfeather Saga
BOOK IMPACT
Mostly What God Does – Savannah Guthrie
Like A River – Granger Smith
Untangle Your Emotions – Jennie Allen
Practicing the Way – John Mark Comer
Rescue Story – Zach Williams
The Digital Fast – Dr. Darren Whitehead
Upon Waking – Jackie Hill Perry
The Awe of God – John Bevere
PODCAST IMPACT
Cooper Stuff – John Cooper
WHOA That’s Good – Sadie Robertson Huff
That Sounds Fun – Annie F. Downs
Made for This – Jennie Allen
The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast – Candace Cameron Bure
Back Porch Theology – Lisa Harper
Please join our FREE Newsletter