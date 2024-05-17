Brandon Lakes Leads K-LOVE Award Nominations Followed by Anne Wilson

The 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards have announced the nominees for this year’s award ceremony. Exclusively announced by Billboard, fans can participate by visiting klovefanawards.com to vote for their favorite artist through 6pm CT on May 24th. With four nominations, Brandon Lake leads, followed by Anne Wilson, Elevation Worship, Matthew West, Phil Wickham, and TobyMac, who all garnered three nominations each. Housefires featuring JWLKRS and Ryan Ellis, as well as Stephen McWhirter, both earned their first-time nomination for Song of The Year, marking a significant achievement for these artists. Likewise, Caleb & John, Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen, and Seph Schlueter also celebrate their first nominations for Breakout Single, and Terrian is equally thrilled to receive her first nomination as Female Artist of the Year. Please see the full list of nominees below.

Sponsored by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Brandon Lake and Sadie Robertson Huff will host the 11th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards on May 26th. This celebrated event in the Christian Music industry, where artists and fans unite to honor the best in Christian entertainment, will be held in Nashville, TN, at the legendary OPRY House. The awards will be broadcast on TBN on May 31st, allowing audiences worldwide to join in the celebration and recognition of the artists who inspire and uplift through their faith-driven art. With additional weekend events such as the annual Friday night kick-off concert, Saturday morning’s Worship In The Round, the Emerging Artist Showcase, Songwriter’s Showcase and Sunday morning Worship Service, the K-LOVE Fan Awards weekend offers a full spectrum of entertainment. All details for the weekend and award show can be found at klovefanawards.com.

2024 K-LOVE FAN AWARD NOMINEES –

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anne Wilson

Brandon Lake

Casting Crowns

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

TobyMac

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Come Jesus Come” – Stephen McWhirter

“Don’t Stop Praying” – Matthew West

“Faithfully” – TobyMac

“I Thank God” – Housefires f/JWLKRS & Ryan Ellis

“Praise” – Elevation Worship

“Praise You Anywhere” – Brandon Lake

“Somebody To You” – Rachael Lampa f/Andrew Ripp

“Strong” – Anne Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Brandon Lake

Chris Tomlin

Crowder

Jeremy Camp

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Tauren Wells

TobyMac

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anne Wilson

CeCe Winans

Katy Nichole

Lauren Daigle

Natalie Grant

Rachael Lampa

Tasha Layton

Terrian

WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fear is Not My Future” – Maverick City Music

“Firm Foundation” – Cody Carnes

“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin

“I Believe” – Phil Wickham

“I Thank God” – Housefires f/JWLKRS & Ryan Ellis

“Praise” – Elevation Worship

“Praise You Anywhere” – Brandon Lake

BREAKOUT SINGLE

“Big God”- Terrian

“Come Jesus Come” – Stephen McWhirter

“Counting My Blessings” – Seph Schlueter

“Good Day” – Forrest Frank

“Hallelujah Feeling” – Caleb & John

“The Prodigal” – Josiah Queen

GROUP OF THE YEAR

CAIN

Casting Crowns

Big Daddy Weave

Elevation Worship

Maverick City Music

MercyMe

We Are Messengers

We The Kingdom

FILM IMPACT

Sound of Freedom

The Shift

After Death

The Chosen Season 4 (Theatrical Release)

Big George Foreman

The Blind

Journey to Bethlehem

Ordinary Angels

TV/STREAMING IMPACT

Jonathan & Jesus

Chasing CAIN

Eleanor’s Bench

Going Home (Season 2)

The Wingfeather Saga

BOOK IMPACT

Mostly What God Does – Savannah Guthrie

Like A River – Granger Smith

Untangle Your Emotions – Jennie Allen

Practicing the Way – John Mark Comer

Rescue Story – Zach Williams

The Digital Fast – Dr. Darren Whitehead

Upon Waking – Jackie Hill Perry

The Awe of God – John Bevere

PODCAST IMPACT

Cooper Stuff – John Cooper

WHOA That’s Good – Sadie Robertson Huff

That Sounds Fun – Annie F. Downs

Made for This – Jennie Allen

The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast – Candace Cameron Bure

Back Porch Theology – Lisa Harper

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email