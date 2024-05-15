5 Things to Know about the Franklin Rodeo 2024

The Franklin Rodeo returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park from May 16-18, 2024. Free parking is available on-site at the AG Expo Park for the event.

Here are five things you should know about the Franklin Rodeo.

1. One of the Largest Rodeos

Beginning in 1949 by the Franklin Rotary, it’s one of the longest-running charity events in Middle Tennessee. It’s also one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi.

2. Parade Signals the Start of Rodeo Week

The rodeo parade, which takes place the last Saturday preceding the event, features local school bands, floats, and, of course, horses. This year, the parade will occur on May 11th at noon in downtown Franklin.

3. Kids Get a Chance to Try Mutton Bustin’

Calling all little Cowboys & Cowgirls in training!

Instructions for Mutton Bustin’:

Must enter the drawing AT THE RODEO for a chance to ride. (No pre-registration)

Any willing child UNDER 50 POUNDS may enter.

Entries close right after the Opening so enter early!

10 names are drawn each night. Listen for the announcer to call your name!

10 names are drawn each night. Listen for the announcer to call your name! Participants will strap on a helmet and buckle up a vest for safety.

One parent is allowed on the arena floor during the event.

All of these aspiring cowboys and cowgirls receive a participation award from the sponsor.

4. Seven PRCA Rodeo Events Each Night

You can see up-close barrel racing, bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, and tie-down roping.

5. Here’s What Not to Bring to the Rodeo

When heading out to the Rodeo, leave these things at home: strollers, large diaper bags, coolers, lawn chairs, large cameras, backpacks, or large purses. There will be stroller parking at the entrance.

Tickets for the event are standing room only, reserved tickets are sold out. The rodeo starts each evening at 7 pm.

Buy tickets here.

The Williamson County AG Expo Park is at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin, TN.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email