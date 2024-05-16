Top 5 Stories From May 16, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 16, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Food Truck Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Plastic Surgeon Among Three Killed in Williamson County Plane Crash

Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)
Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)

Three people were killed after an aircraft crashed near Franklin Wednesday. Read more

3Spring Carnival Returns to CoolSprings Galleria

photo by Donna Vissman

The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria from May 16 – May 19. Read more

4Authorities Respond to Small Aircraft Crash in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Read more

55 Things to Know about the Franklin Rodeo 2024

photo by Jim Wood

The Franklin Rodeo returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park from May 16-18, 2024. Free parking is available on-site at the AG Expo Park for the event. Read more

