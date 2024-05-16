Co-Founder of One Generation Away Accepted into 2024 SPNM at Harvard Business School

One Generation Away is proud to announce that Chris Whitney, co-founder and visionary leader of the organization, has been accepted into the prestigious 2024 session of Strategic Perspectives in Nonprofit Management (SPNM) at Harvard Business School (HBS). The program will run from July 28, 2024, to August 3, 2024.

Chris’ acceptance into this program underscores his commitment to driving impactful change in the nonprofit sector. Kevin Anderson, a One Generation Away Board Member, remarked, “There is a reoccurring challenge when one meets Chris Whitney – his vision of ending hunger in our generation seems impossible at first. However, once you actually spend time with Chris, your personal beliefs will be challenged by his indomitable faith and his absolute assurance that this is, in fact, possible.”

The SPNM program at Harvard Business School equips nonprofit leaders with crucial concepts and skills necessary to navigate today’s complex nonprofit landscape. Participants learn to strengthen management, accountability, and adaptability within their organizations.

Key benefits of the program include strategic analysis, mission alignment, capability development, performance management, organizational transformation, and governance enhancement. Participants also have the opportunity to expand their personal and professional networks by engaging with accomplished executives from diverse backgrounds and industries.

Dr. Ken Moore, Mayor of the City of Franklin, TN, applauded the accomplishment and stated, “Chris’ acceptance into the Harvard Business School program is a great complement to the valuable and important work he is doing everyday to solve the problem of hunger.”

