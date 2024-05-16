Spring Carnival Returns to CoolSprings Galleria

The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria from May 16 – May 19.

They shared the news on social media: “It’s Spring Carnival time! Join us for all your favorite fair food, rides & games! It’s FUN for the whole family!”

Heading out to the carnival, here’s what you need to know.

Hours:

Thursday, 4 pm – 10 pm

Friday, 1 pm -10 pm

Saturday,1 pm- 10 pm

Sunday, 1 pm – 10 pm

Cost – Wristbands are $30.

Location – CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email