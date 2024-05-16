Nashville Symphony to Host Community Concerts

The Nashville Symphony has announced dates and programs for their popular annual
Community Concerts, a beloved summer tradition throughout Middle Tennessee. From June 5 through 9, the Orchestra will perform free concerts in local parks and communities in Davidson, Macon, Montgomery, and Wilson counties.
Nashville Symphony Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall will conduct a program featuring American classics including John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” Boudleaux and Felice Bryant’s “Rocky Top,” Bob Lowden’s Armed Forces Salute, Harold Arlen’s “Over the Rainbow,” and John Stafford Smith’s “The Star-Spangled Banner;” John Williams’s “Adventures on Earth” from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Alan Menkin’s Aladdin Orchestral Suite, and Ennio Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission; and contemporary composer Carlos Simon’s “Ring Shout” from Four Black American Dances. The Orchestra will also perform the overture to Franz Von Suppé’s operetta Light Calvary, as well as Dvořák’s Slavonic Dances, Opus 72, No. 1 in B major and Brahms’s Hungarian Dance No. 5.
“Community concerts are one of our favorite ways to present the excitement of all the Nashville Symphony has to offer beyond the walls of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center,” said Kimberly McLemore, Nashville Symphony Vice President of Education and Community Engagement. “We are excited to bring back this wonderful series as we enjoy our beautiful parks alongside neighbors throughout the Middle Tennessee area.”
Several concert locations will offer pre-concert activities and food options, and concertgoers are encouraged to pack a basket and come early to enjoy beautiful summer evenings in the parks. More information can be found at NashvilleSymphony.org/CommunityConcerts.
The Downtown Commons
Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30pm
215 Legion Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Musicians Corner Stage, Centennial Park
Thursday, June 6 at 7:30pm
2500 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203
Key Park Pavilion
Friday, June 7, 7:30 PM
208 Church Street
Lafayette, TN 37083
Macon County
Presented by Macon County Arts Council
Rain location: Lafayette Elementary School
Cumberland University Memorial Lawn
Saturday, June 8, 7:30 PM
1 Cumberland Square
Lebanon, TN 37087
Wilson County
Presented by Cumberland University Fine Arts Council
Rain location: Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena
Smith Springs Community Center
Sunday, June 9, 3:00 PM
2801 Smith Springs Road
Nashville, TN 37217
Davidson County
