KK’s Priest Announces Tour Stop at Brooklyn Bowl

KK’S PRIEST – featuring Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) – and Teutonic metal originators ACCEPT will join forces this fall 2024 for an unmissable North American tour! Both bands are touring in support of their brand new albums, out now via Napalm Records.

The tour will stop at the Brooklyn Bowl on September 24th. Find tickets here.

In a statement, K. K. Downing says,”It’s time!!! Let the full European metal assault commence, KK’s Priest / Accept. Not since 1983 have we shared the same battleground. From Germany, from the UK, let the Flying Vs clash, let the metal fly! All in the name of defending our beloved heavy metal music, let the people come from all walks of life to witness the battle royal. There is no doubt that we warriors of metal will give every ounce of our energy and our power in order to deliver up our very finest performance. This is a spectacle not to be missed, and this is possibly the one and only time in history for you to witness this iconic duel. Who will be the victor? You will be the judge, let the music begin from early August to early October… The arena awaits!!”

