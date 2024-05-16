Plastic Surgeon Among Three Killed in Williamson County Plane Crash

Three people were killed after an aircraft crashed near Franklin Wednesday.

According to Baton Rouge news station, WAFB, colleagues confirmed plastic surgeon Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet was the pilot of the plane that crashed in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road.

The plane was in route to Louisville, Kentucky when it crashed near Franklin Wednesday. It had departed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana just before 9am.

Officials say the Beech V35 aircraft broke apart in the air, leaving a half-mile long debris field. WCSO Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said the debris was spread so wide that it is unclear to determine the exact location where the plane initially crashed.

