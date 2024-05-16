Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Rodeo
Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 5:30 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
It’s rodeo time in Franklin. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the event starting at 7 pm. Tickets are sold out but standing room only tickets are still available for purchase.
Find tickets here.
2Nolensville Food Truck Festival
Friday, May 17, 5 pm – 9 pm
The Church at Nolensville, 7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
It’s the 9th annual food truck festival in Nolensville. Come grab and some eats and enjoy the evening.
319 Miles Presents: The Suitcase
Sunday, May 19, 6:30 pm
120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin
Step back in time with “The Suitcase,” a musical performance by Tim Lorsch, as he uncovers the incredible story of his grand-uncle Julius Lorsch. From boarding a train to Auschwitz in 1942 to the discovery of his suitcase 76 years later, this performance is a moving tribute to hope, resilience, and vulnerability.
Find tickets here.
4Community Safety & Awareness
Saturday, May 18, 10 am – 2 pm
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
The GFWC – General Federation of Women’s Club – Spring Station is hosting a Community Safety and Emergency Preparedness event.
Spring Hill Police and Fire will be there as well as Williamson EMT.
5Pups and Pints Festival
Saturday, May 18, noon- 4 pm
Onec1ty, 8 C1ty Boulevard, Nashville
The Pups & Pints Festival takes place this weekend. The free event open to all ages will have pet vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden.
