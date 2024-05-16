Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Franklin Rodeo

photo courtesy of Franklin Rodeo/Tom Thomson

Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 5:30 pm

Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

It’s rodeo time in Franklin. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the event starting at 7 pm. Tickets are sold out but standing room only tickets are still available for purchase.

Find tickets here. 

2Nolensville Food Truck Festival

Food Truck Festival

Friday, May 17, 5 pm – 9 pm

The Church at Nolensville, 7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

It’s the 9th annual food truck festival in Nolensville. Come grab and some eats and enjoy the evening.

319 Miles Presents: The Suitcase

Sunday, May 19, 6:30 pm

120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin

Step back in time with “The Suitcase,” a musical performance by Tim Lorsch, as he uncovers the incredible story of his grand-uncle Julius Lorsch. From boarding a train to Auschwitz in 1942 to the discovery of his suitcase 76 years later, this performance is a moving tribute to hope, resilience, and vulnerability.

Find tickets here. 

4Community Safety & Awareness

 

Saturday, May 18, 10 am – 2 pm

Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill

The GFWC – General Federation of Women’s Club – Spring Station is hosting a Community Safety and Emergency Preparedness event.

Spring Hill Police and Fire will be there as well as Williamson EMT.

5Pups and Pints Festival

photo from Pups and Pints

Saturday, May 18, noon- 4 pm

Onec1ty, 8 C1ty Boulevard, Nashville

The Pups & Pints Festival takes place this weekend. The free event open to all ages will have pet vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
