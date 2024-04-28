Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 1, 2024

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 1-5, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,999,740
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9328 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,348,650
|Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24
|1201 Brookview Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,196,577
|Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134
|701 Thurrock Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,295,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36
|801 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,574,799
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4067 San Gabriel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 2
|6317 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$527,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C007
|1507 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$819,900
|Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 77
|1508 Sugarwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$945,750
|Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10
|1202 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,290,000
|Forest Of Brentwood Pb 68 Pg 59
|701 Forest Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 82
|1813 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$845,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 3-c Pb 9 Pg 114
|7019 Wikle Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$931,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|8012 Lipscomb Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8120 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,029,999
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87
|309 Sweetwater Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122
|1772 Claybrook Park Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$980,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 114
|1703 Overcheck Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,520,000
|Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113
|1809 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|559 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Beech Grove Farms Pb 11 Pg 123
|9540 Secretariat Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9027 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,375,000
|Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 131
|9207 Sheridan Park Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000
|Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 40
|8210 Halford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|Crockett Cove Ph 3 Pb 10 Pg 76
|1503 Pear Tree Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,699,900
|Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130
|9616 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,737,500
|8324 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,610,000
|Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122
|1765 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1
|Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 44
|9714 Tanglewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56
|6412 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63
|9234 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,800,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|245 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 24
|762 Shadybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027