Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 1, 2024

house for sale clouds

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 1-5, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,999,740Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229328 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$1,348,650Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 241201 Brookview DrBrentwood37027
$1,196,577Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134701 Thurrock CirBrentwood37027
$2,295,000Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36801 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,574,799Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734067 San Gabriel LnBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 26317 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$527,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C0071507 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$819,900Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 771508 Sugarwood DrBrentwood37027
$945,750Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 101202 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$1,290,000Forest Of Brentwood Pb 68 Pg 59701 Forest Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 821813 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$845,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 3-c Pb 9 Pg 1147019 Wikle Rd WBrentwood37027
$931,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 548012 Lipscomb CtBrentwood37027
$825,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828120 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,029,999Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87309 Sweetwater CtBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 1221772 Claybrook Park CirBrentwood37027
$980,000Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 1141703 Overcheck LnBrentwood37027
$1,520,000Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 1131809 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44559 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Beech Grove Farms Pb 11 Pg 1239540 Secretariat LnBrentwood37027
$825,000Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259027 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$2,375,000Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 1319207 Sheridan Park CtBrentwood37027
$755,000Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 408210 Halford PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,350,000Crockett Cove Ph 3 Pb 10 Pg 761503 Pear Tree CirBrentwood37027
$1,699,900Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 1309616 Stonebluff DrBrentwood37027
$1,737,5008324 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$1,610,000Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 1221765 Forsyth Park DrBrentwood37027
$1Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 449714 Tanglewood LnBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 566412 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Harlan Pb 78 Pg 639234 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$3,800,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4245 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$465,000In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 24762 Shadybrook CtBrentwood37027

