Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 1, 2024

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 1-5, 2024.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,999,740 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9328 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,348,650 Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24 1201 Brookview Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,196,577 Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134 701 Thurrock Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,295,000 Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36 801 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,574,799 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4067 San Gabriel Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 2 6317 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $527,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C007 1507 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $819,900 Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 77 1508 Sugarwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $945,750 Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10 1202 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,290,000 Forest Of Brentwood Pb 68 Pg 59 701 Forest Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 82 1813 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $845,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 3-c Pb 9 Pg 114 7019 Wikle Rd W Brentwood 37027 $931,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 8012 Lipscomb Ct Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8120 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $1,029,999 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87 309 Sweetwater Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122 1772 Claybrook Park Cir Brentwood 37027 $980,000 Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 114 1703 Overcheck Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,520,000 Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113 1809 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 559 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Beech Grove Farms Pb 11 Pg 123 9540 Secretariat Ln Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9027 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,375,000 Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 131 9207 Sheridan Park Ct Brentwood 37027 $755,000 Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 40 8210 Halford Place Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 Crockett Cove Ph 3 Pb 10 Pg 76 1503 Pear Tree Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,699,900 Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130 9616 Stonebluff Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,737,500 8324 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,610,000 Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122 1765 Forsyth Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1 Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 44 9714 Tanglewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56 6412 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63 9234 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,800,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 245 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $465,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 24 762 Shadybrook Ct Brentwood 37027

