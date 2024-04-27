Centennial Park Conservancy Announces Spring Artist Lineup for Annual Musicians Corner

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, is returning this spring for its 15th year with five weeks of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off May 17. The multi-genre series will showcase a variety of performers at 12 concerts over the course of five weeks. Musicians Corner will take place every Friday from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 – 6 p.m. from May 17 to June 15, with a special Sunday performance over Memorial Day Weekend (May 26), and a special Thursday performance on June 6 with the Nashville Symphony.

“For 15 years, Musicians Corner has provided countless opportunities for the community to experience exceptional live music at no cost, and we are excited to return to beautiful Centennial Park for another great season,” said Justin Branam, Musicians Corner Executive Producer. “Since its inception, Musicians Corner has supported Nashville’s music scene by offering meaningful paid performance opportunities for artists, and a lineup that is inclusive of the city’s vast and diverse music scene. With an incredible lineup of both legendary and emerging artists, Musicians Corner is a great place to see your favorite bands and to discover new artists to love. We hope the Nashville community will join us as we celebrate this milestone year.”

Musicians Corner’s spring lineup will feature multi-genre performances from artists including Phosphorescent, Rayland Baxter, corook, Strand of Oaks, Sunny War, Courtney Marie Andrews, Peter One, Cedric Burnside, Seratones, the Nashville Symphony, and a special guest performance by Vince Gill as a part of a special 15th year celebration. The 2024 Spring Series kicks off on May 17 and May 18 with performances from Sunny War, Nordista Freeze, Anthony da Costa, Kenny Sharp, The Aquaducks, and more.

The spring series also includes the return of Musicians Corner’s three-day Memorial Day Weekend Celebration with performances Friday, May 24 from 5 – 9 p.m., Saturday, May 25 from 12 – 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 26 from 12 – 6 p.m. The special event is made possible with support from the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and will feature performances by Rayland Baxter, corook, Courtney Marie Andrews, and more.

More artists are slated to be announced later this month. In addition to live music, each event will also feature artisan vendors, craft beer, wine, and cocktails, local food trucks, Kidsville activities, and featured community partners.

Musicians Corner will also return August 30th for its annual Fall Series with events each Friday evening through September 27th, including a special event in conjunction with AMERICANAFEST on Friday, September 20.

ARTIST LINEUP

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Sunny War • Anthony da Costa • The Aquaducks • Danielle Durack • Roderick August

SATURDAY, MAY 18

(TBA) • Nordista Freeze • Kenny Sharp • Future Crib • Lone Wild

special guest performance by Vince Gill

FRIDAY, MAY 24 – Memorial Day Weekend

corook • MORGXN • Wilby • Neil O’Neil • Jarren Blair

SATURDAY, MAY 25 – Memorial Day Weekend

Rayland Baxter • Max McNown • Carly Bannister • Chrome Pony • Annie Scherer

SUNDAY, MAY 26 – Memorial Day Weekend

Courtney Marie Andrews • Caitlin Rose • Boo Ray • Cane and Cancino • EG Vines

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Peter One • Them Vibes • Ruth Moody • The Kentucky Gentlemen • Jarrod Dickenson

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Strand of Oaks • Vlad Holiday • The Sewing Club • Sweet Lizzy Project

Shanny & The East Men

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Nashville Symphony • Jeremy Lister • Gustavo Moradel • Daphne Michelle

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Seratones • (TBA) • Bathe Alone • Jess Nolan • Full Mood

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

(TBA) • (TBA) • Jo Schornikow • Jonathan Plevyak • Vera Bloom

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Cedrick Burnside • AJ & The Jiggawatts • Charlie Whitten • Lovetta • Marble Jets

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Phosphorescent • Arts Fishing Club • She Returns from War • Larysa Jaye • Majeska

