Titans Hire Tim Kelly as Offensive Coordinator and Make Other Changes on the Coaching Staff

Mike Vrabel and the Titans’ front office have made some changes to the coaching staff with some new hires and promotions.

Most importantly, Tim Kelly has been chosen to be the next offensive coordinator after Todd Downing was fired. Kelly has been in the NFL as a coach since 2014. He spent time in Houston and was their offensive coordinator in 2021. He joined the Titans staff as Passing Game Coordinator last season.

Charles London joins the staff from the Falcons where he spent two seasons as the Quarterbacks coach. He will serve in the same position.

Lori Locust will be the first female on the coaching staff in franchise history. She will be an assistant defensive lineman coach. She joins from Tampa Bay.

Chris Harris is another hire from the Commanders. He will be responsible for the Defensive Back coaching role.

The final new hire will be Justin Hamilton who coached in college at Virginia Tech, Virginia, and VMI. Hamilton will be the Titans’ staff as a Defensive Quality Control coach.