Spring Hill Fire Responds to Garage Fire in Ray Williams Neighborhood

On July 2nd at 1:25pm, the Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the Ray Williams Neighborhood. The incident was initiated when smoke detectors inside the residence alerted occupants to a fire in the garage area. Prompt action by the residents ensured a safe evacuation, with no injures reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately commenced efforts to contain the fire, which was successfully confined to the garage area. The quick response and coordinated efforts of multiple fire companies prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the structure.

Notably, during the operation, firefighters also rescued two rabbits and two cats from the premises, ensuring the safety of all occupants and pets involved.

The Spring Hill Fire Department emphasizes the importance of properly functioning smoke detectors in saving lives and protecting property. Residents are urged to ensure their smoke detectors are in good working order and to review their home Fire escape plans regularly.

