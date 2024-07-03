Predators Agree to Terms with Jonathan Marchessault

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jonathan Marchessault on a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million AAV).

“A Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe winner, Jonathan Marchessault immediately makes our team better in all aspects of the game, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Predators organization,” Trotz said. “His track record as a goal-scoring forward is well established, and we feel his versatility and physicality makes him a good fit in our group that already includes players like Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly. We’re looking forward to seeing his playoff experience benefit those around him on our roster.”

Marchessault, 33 (12/27/90), won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy in 2022-23 with the Vegas Golden Knights and is a veteran of 638 career NHL games, recording 487 points (230g-257a). Last season, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward led the Golden Knights and was tied for 11th in the NHL in goals with a career-high 42; he also led Vegas in points with 69 (42g-27a), the second-most in a campaign in his career. Marchessault notched 10 multi-goal performances – including three hat tricks – and was fourth among Vegas forwards in hits with 107, a career high. During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he added four points (2g-2a) in seven contests against Dallas in the First Round.

Undrafted, Marchessault is a three-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL since debuting with Columbus in 2012-13. He spent the majority of his NHL career with Vegas since being claimed in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (192), assists (225) and points (417). During Vegas’ run to the 2023 Stanley Cup, Marchessault earned the Conn Smythe after leading all playoff skaters in goals (13) and finishing second in points (25); he became the first undrafted player to win the award since Wayne Gretzky in 1988.

Internationally, the Cap-Rouge, Que., native earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 World Championship, where he tallied 10 points (3g-7a) in 10 games. Prior to turning pro, Marchessault enjoyed a four-year stint with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts, earning a spot on the league’s First All-Star Team in 2010-11.

Source: Preds

