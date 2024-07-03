Soccer Coach in Rutherford County Charged With Statutory Rape

July 2, 2024 – Riverdale High School girls’ soccer coach Nathan Sweet was charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives charged him Monday after an investigation.

Sweet, 35, of Murfreesboro is being held on $75,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

A hearing is set Aug. 6 in General Sessions Court.

Rutherford County Schools reported Sweet was placed on unpaid suspension while an investigation is conducted.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

