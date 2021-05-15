Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location

Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later.

Shake Shack is projected to open on June 28, stated a representative at the May 11 Franklin Beer Board Meeting.

This will be the third location Shake Shack location in Tennessee. The burger eatery first opened in Green Hills back in 2018, followed recently by a location at downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our Tennessee footprint with our new Franklin location,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack in a previous release. “For the first time ever, we look forward to joining the dynamic community at McEwen Northside and bringing Franklin fans our famous ShackBurgers.”

Shake Shack is part of an impressive list of commercial and retail tenants at Mcewen Northside, including:

Located at 4031 Aspen Grove, Franklin, Tenn., McEwen Northside has completed Phase 1, which includes a 208,000-square-foot Class A mixed-use office building and 341 luxury apartment units. Once all phases are delivered, the 45-acre development will feature a total of 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room Springhill Suites, and beautifully designed greenspaces. McEwen Northside will also feature approximately 800 luxury residential units that are currently available for preleasing and are expected to open later this year.

About Shake Shack

