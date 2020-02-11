New Nail Salon PROSE Now Open in Franklin

PROSE Nail Salon is now open in Franklin.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PROSE, an innovative boutique nail salon expanded into Williamson County recently opening its Franklin location at McEwen Northside – 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 126. Hours for the salon are Monday – Saturday, 9 a – 8 p and Sunday 9 a – 6 p. PROSE also opened a Murfreesboro location at 2306 Medical Center Parkway, Suite B-3.

“PROSE is making it easy for hand and foot care to be an essential part of people’s lives. We’ve reinvented the nail salon experience and since opening our first boutique in Phoenix last December, the market reaction has inspired me,” said founder and CEO, Dave Crisalli in a release.

“Our brand is connecting deeply with our members and guests and is attracting the attention of brilliant business people. Through franchising, we have unlocked the opportunity for more Americans to receive the wonderful benefits of the PROSE experience.”

Chris Conlee, the area developer for Tennessee, is joined by his wife Carissa, brother-in-law Chuck Lewis and his wife Dwana Lewis as partners. Chuck served our country for more than 20 years and his wife Dwana is a licensed cosmetologist and esthetician, both bringing significant experience to the team. Chris and his team are actively looking for entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the brand and becoming PROSE franchisees. Jennifer and Robert Johnson are the owners of the McEwen Northside location.

PROSE focuses on the hard-working parts of our body – the hands and feet. With more than 200 world-class and non-toxic products and exceptional services focused on delighting the hands and feet, PROSE artists expertly deliver delightful consistency in a sophisticated environment.

They offer a risk-free and affordable membership program, PROSE takes into consideration each guest’s needs and routine by providing personalized services and convenient booking capabilities online.

Currently, they are offering $35 for your first mani or pedi. To stay current with the Franklin location, follow them on Facebook. Learn more about PROSE on their website here.

