Sneak Peek: Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway

Tenants at Nashville’s mixed-use project Fifth + Broadway will begin opening on March 4th, 2021.
This development is a great addition to downtown Nashville and will fill the void needed when you are looking for a quick bite to eat before a Predators game, a concert, or even after you attend events in downtown.
Fifth + Broadway is located at the former site of the Nashville Convention Center, just across the street from Bridgestone Arena and The Ryman.
Fifth + Broadway includes approximately 200,000 SF of restaurants and retail including open-air outdoor shopping and eateries
“Inspired by the once-in-a-generation potential of the project site, I initially sketched Fifth + Broadway’s design on the back of a napkin in my first meeting with Pat Emery,” said Dene Oliver, Chief Vision Officer, Development, Brookfield Properties in a release. “To see it brought to life is awe-inspiring. It captures all the magnetic energy and creativity of Nashville to craft a project that is truly unique and authentic to Nashville. It will be a special moment to watch the streets open and welcome visitors to Fifth + Broadway.”
The following retail will call Fifth + Broadway home:
- Nash Collection
- REVV
- Ariat
- Ray-Ban
- Free People
- The Dry House
- Veseo Swimwear and Lingerie
- Molly Green
- Tecovas
- Sephora
- State & Liberty
- Hollie Ray Boutique
- The Studio 208
The following dining will call Fifth + Broadway home:
- Cava
- Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
- Slim & Husky’s
- Shake Shack
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream
- Eddie V’s
- The Twelve Thirty Club
- Blanco Tacos + Tequila
- Elix’r Coffee
- Le Macaron
- Boqueria
- Assembly Food Hall:
- North Hall Eateries (located in 501 Commerce office lobby)
- Cotton & Snow
- DeSano Pizzeria
- Donut Distillery
- NoBaked Cookie Dough
- Oke Poké
- Smokin Chikin
- Thai Esane
- Whisk Crêpes Café
In the late spring, Assembly Food Hall will open the South Hall eateries along with a rooftop concert venue and a full-service concept by Front Burner Society.
Construction on Fifth + Broadway began in April of 2017. Led by Skanska USA, more than 7,000 workers have been involved in the construction of the project. The retail project component was designed by Gresham Smith as well as Gensler.
For more information on Fifth + Broadway visit http://www.fifthandb.com
