WCSO Arrests Franklin Man on Child Sex Exploitation Charges

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Internet Crime Against Children Task Force (ICAC) recently completed an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Williamson County resident Phillip Anderson, 50. Anderson is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released from the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

WCSO Deputies, along with electronics detection K-9 Remi, executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home after receiving information that child sexual abuse material was being distributed via the internet. This search warrant resulted in the seizure of numerous electronic devices, which WCSO-ICAC digital forensic examiners subsequently processed for evidence of child sexual exploitation material. Anderson was found to be in possession of over 3,000 images and/or videos of child sexual abuse material.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works daily to ensure the safety and security of children in our community. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen an approximately 300% rise in tips concerning online child sexual exploitation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline @ https://report.cybertip.org/

Information related to any other crimes can be submitted to the WCSO Tip411 line @ https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21381 or contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers @ (615)-794-4000.