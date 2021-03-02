2021 CMA Fest Canceled

The 2021 CMA Fest is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. CMA Fest was also canceled last year.

A statement was released from the Country Music Association stating, “After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021. We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect. But rest assured, we have already started planning what will be the most EPIC celebration of Country Music next summer. Mark your calendars for CMA Fest June 9-12, 2022!”

Those who purchased four-day passes for CMA Fest 2020 and chose the rollover option, CMA will continue to honor your passes for CMA Fest 2022. Those who purchased passes through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office will receive an email in the next 24-48 hours with further information about retaining your passes or requesting a full refund. Answers to frequently asked questions are also available on CMAfest.com.