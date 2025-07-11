Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Brentwood Woman Dies Following Tragic Boating Incident on Center Hill Lake

Photo: DeKalb County Fire Department

A Brentwood woman died on July 3rd following a tragic boating accident. Mary Beth Foran, 57, was fatally injured when she got trapped by a boat’s engine propeller on Center Hill Lake last Thursday. Read more

2Fire Causes Significant Damage to Granite City Food & Brewery in Franklin

Photo from Franklin Fire Department

The cause of a fire that significantly damaged Granite City Food & Brewery Saturday morning is under investigation. Read more

3Toddler Dies After Drowning at Duck River

A young child drowned Monday afternoon in Maury County. Read more

4Franklin Woman Sentenced to 30 Months for Cyberstalking Christ Presbyterian Academy

McKenzie McClure a/k/a Kalvin McClure, 31, of Franklin, Tennessee, was sentenced yesterday to 30 months in federal prison for cyberstalking fourteen victims, announced Robert E. McGuire. Read more

5Heritage Foundation Completes Historic Stone Wall Restoration in Brentwood

photo courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Williamson County

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, a leading preservation organization with the mission to preserve, promote, and advocate for historic places, stories, and culture,
has completed the restoration of a historic stone wall in front of the Hunterwood community in Brentwood, Tennessee. Read more

