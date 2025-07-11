Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
A Brentwood woman died on July 3rd following a tragic boating accident. Mary Beth Foran, 57, was fatally injured when she got trapped by a boat’s engine propeller on Center Hill Lake last Thursday. Read more
The cause of a fire that significantly damaged Granite City Food & Brewery Saturday morning is under investigation. Read more
A young child drowned Monday afternoon in Maury County. Read more
McKenzie McClure a/k/a Kalvin McClure, 31, of Franklin, Tennessee, was sentenced yesterday to 30 months in federal prison for cyberstalking fourteen victims, announced Robert E. McGuire. Read more
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, a leading preservation organization with the mission to preserve, promote, and advocate for historic places, stories, and culture,
has completed the restoration of a historic stone wall in front of the Hunterwood community in Brentwood, Tennessee. Read more
