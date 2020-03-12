Tiff’s Treats will open its new location at McEwen Northside this weekend.

The new cookie store will be located at 4301 Aspen Grove in Franklin. A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 9 am – 1 pm which will benefit Best Buddies.

How to Score Free Cookies

The first 40 people in line at 9 am will receive $100 Tiff’s Treats gift cards. All others in line will receive $10 gift cards. Two popular flavors of cookies will be available for purchase- snickerdoodle and chocolate chip for $5 a dozen. Customers are allowed to purchase up to six dozen cookies each. In addition, you could win gift cards and prizes that will be randomly placed in cookie boxes and one lucky winner will receive free cookies for a year. Reminder: Tiff’s Treats stores are cashless-only debit or credit cards are accepted.

“We’re thrilled to dedicate the sales from our store opening to Best Buddies Tennessee, an amazing organization making a big impact, and looking forward to serving all of Cool Springs and the heart of downtown Franklin with warm, fresh cookie delivery,” said Tiffany Chen, Tiff’s Treats co-founder. in a release.

Hours of operation for Tiff’s Treats will be Monday – Friday, 9 am – 10 pm, and Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm.

You can also visit Tiff’s Treats in Brentwood, Nashville Gulch, and Elliston Place.

About Tiff’s Treats

The concept of Tiff’s Treats was created in 1999 when Tiffany Taylor baked and delivered warm cookies for Leon Chen as an apology. The two opened Tiff’s Treats at The University of Texas with $20 and a cell phone. The business has grown to over 50 stores with locations in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. To learn more visit www.cookiedelivery.com.