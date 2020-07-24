



Just Love Coffee has opened at 401 Aspen Grove, Franklin in the McEwen Northside development.

The latest location of Just Love Coffee has a familiar face at the helm. Former Tennessee Titans, Keith Bulluck, has partnered with the coffee company.

Bulluck shares on social media how the McEwen spot will feature menu items not found at other Just Love Coffee shops. Visitors to the coffee shop will find a mural of Bulluck pouring coffee along with other football memorabilia throughout.

Via Instagram, Bulluck introduced himself as the newest edition to Just Love Coffee stating, “I’m Keith Bulluck, former All Pro Linebacker for the Tennessee Titans. We are Team McEwen the newest edition to the Just Love Coffee Cafe family! During my ten year career with the Tennessee Titans I supported foster children and underprivileged youth of the Middle Tennessee area through my Keith Bulluck Believe and Achieve Foundation. Spending my teenage years in foster care myself, it was important to me that I support the foster care community once I made it into the NFL. Now in retirement my wife Heather and I are raising our family in Brentwood TN, where I met Just Love founder Rob Webb. Listening to Rob tell his Just Love story, along with his brand’s mission and core values, I noticed he shared the same genuine passion for adopting as I have for foster care. Partnering with the Just Love Brand was a no brainer at that point! As we work together through the Just Love Coffee Cafe Brand we will continue to raise money and much needed awareness for both adoption and foster care.”

He continued, “Just Love’s core focus is to help raise funds for adoptive families

Just Love Core Values: Be Excellent, Be Genuine, Be a Catalyst for Love. As a new Just Love Coffee Cafe owner, it is gratifying to know that we provide more than top notch service, great locally roasted specialty coffee and delicious food! When you come to Just Love McEwen you are playing a direct role helping our community and communities other than our own.”

The McEwen location is now open at 401 Aspen Grove, Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday – Sunday 6:30 a – 8 p.

About Just Love Coffee

The brand Just Love Coffee was officially established in 2009. Just Love Coffee Roasters founder Rob Webb and his wife, Emily, had always dreamed of adding to their family of four by adoption. So in 2009, Rob boarded a plane that would take him to Ethiopia (arguably the birthplace of coffee) and to his new daughters. Little did he know the experience would not only change his life but the lives of so many others.

Having heard the stories of sacrifice and determination by other adoptive families and feeling the financial strains that come with an adoption journey, the proverbial light bulb went off in Rob’s mind and a new business concept took root. He would build a business using hand-roasted coffees to help others whose passion was to “just love.” Initially, the company started out as an e-commerce business that allowed adoptive families, mission-minded groups, and non-profits to fundraise through their program. Through the online fundraising program, the company has been able to give back nearly $500,000 to those in the program. In 2014, Rob and his “Bean Team” began developing the unique food program that opened the doors to franchising the coffee shop and eatery.

