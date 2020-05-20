McEwen Northside Signature Apartments in Cool Springs are now leasing for August 2020 move-ins. Centrally located at 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, the complex offers luxury units just steps away from green space, eateries, shopping, and salon services at McEwen Northside, a vibrant, 45-acre, mixed-use district.

“You truly can’t beat the location of the McEwen Northside Apartments,” said Jeff Furman, vice president of Development for Northwood Ravin. “We created this district to be a place where people want to work, play and live in the heart of one of the most desirable cities in the country. Not only is the location unbeatable, the apartments themselves are beautiful, providing residents with unparalleled comfort and luxury.

The complex offers a variety of floorplans, featuring custom-designed studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens furnished with stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, custom white cabinetry with select glass fronts, built-in wine racks, decorative tile backsplashes and modern quartz countertops. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for ample natural light, and the living and dining areas feature hardwood-style plank flooring and soft-close cabinets and drawers. Spa-inspired bathrooms include floor-to-ceiling tiled showers with a sitting ledge, rain showerheads and custom walk-in closets. Washers and dryers are included in every unit, and select floorplans also offer spacious covered patios and balconies.

Outdoor amenities include a resort-style, saltwater pool with sun shelves and built-in seating, private poolside cabanas, a Jacuzzi, courtyard kitchens featuring gas grills, living lounges with fireside seating and TVs, a multi-sport golf simulator, and a dog park with agility equipment. The apartments will also feature a 3,300-square-foot fitness center with a group exercise and yoga room, an indoor spa with a sauna and steam rooms as well as a hot tub and cold plunge pool, a resident clubhouse that offers flex working and lounge space, monthly resident social events, an indoor pet spa, a top-floor Sky Lounge entertainment space overlooking the park, and a co-working environment with a private conference room. Residents will also have access to package lockers, private interior storage, keyless fob entry and a controlled-access parking garage.

McEwen Northside Apartments will be located just a quick walk from retailers such as Tiff’s Treats, Club Pilates and PROSE Nail Salon, which are open now on the central park. Within the next several months, Vintage Vine 100, Just Love Coffee, Jeni’s Ice Cream and Perry’s Steakhouse will also open at McEwen Northside. The district will also feature a 150-room hotel, beautifully designed greenspaces and 750,000 square feet of office space, which is already home to office tenants including Mitsubishi and Williamson Inc.

To book a tour or learn more about McEwen Northside Apartments, visit www.livemcewennorthside.com or call 615-258-7011.

About McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting. A Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company venture, it is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and greenspace. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot will be home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, as well as interactive greenspaces designed to bring people together and foster community. For additional information about McEwen Northside, visit www.mcewennorthside.com.