Celebrate National Tequila Day With These Frozen Drinks

Donna Vissman
Today, Friday, July 24, is National Tequila Day! Fun fact – did you know to be called tequila it can only come from one of five regions in Mexico, the largest region that produces tequila is Jalisco. And it should contain 51 percent blue agave plant.

Enjoy these five tequila recipes that you can enjoy while socially distancing or during your virtual hangout.

Patron
photo from Patron

1Frozen Batanga 

2 oz PATRÓN Silver
4 oz Mexican Cola
.75 oz Lime Juice
+Salt
+Ice

Directions: Combine ingredients in a blender pitcher and blend thoroughly. Pour into highball and garnish with Lime wedge.

Banana Boat
photo from Patron

2Banana Boat

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado
1 oz PATRÓN Citronge Mango
.75 oz lime
.75 oz honey
One whole banana
2 cups of ice

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with banana dolphin.

Aquadisiac
photo from Patron

3Aquadisiac 

1.5 oz Patrón Silver
1 oz blue curacao
.75 oz lime juice
3 oz Tropical Red Bull (yellow)2 cups of ice
2 cups of ice

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with pineapple wedge.

Frozen Sunset
photo from Patron

4Frozen Sunset 

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado
.75oz PATRÓN Citronge Orange 
1 oz blood orange juice
3 oz Red bull orange
2 cups of ice

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with Blood orange or lime wheel.

Patron Tequila
photo from Patron

5Spicy Strawberry Lime Margarita 

8 oz PATRÓN Silver
4 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Lime
12   Fresh strawberries
4 oz Fresh lime juice
2 oz Simple syrup
2 cups of Ice
+ Half of a fresh jalapeño

Directions: Combine ingredients in a blender pitcher and blend thoroughly. Taste and adjust sweetness or tartness to your liking, as berries and citrus may vary with the season. Pour into frozen mason jars. Garnish with half of a strawberry and a jalapeño co

