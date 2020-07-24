Celebrate National Tequila Day With These Frozen Drinks

Today, Friday, July 24, is National Tequila Day! Fun fact – did you know to be called tequila it can only come from one of five regions in Mexico, the largest region that produces tequila is Jalisco. And it should contain 51 percent blue agave plant.
Enjoy these five tequila recipes that you can enjoy while socially distancing or during your virtual hangout.
1Frozen Batanga
2 oz PATRÓN Silver
4 oz Mexican Cola
.75 oz Lime Juice
+Salt
+Ice
Directions: Combine ingredients in a blender pitcher and blend thoroughly. Pour into highball and garnish with Lime wedge.
2Banana Boat
1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado
1 oz PATRÓN Citronge Mango
.75 oz lime
.75 oz honey
One whole banana
2 cups of ice
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with banana dolphin.
3Aquadisiac
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
1 oz blue curacao
.75 oz lime juice
3 oz Tropical Red Bull (yellow)2 cups of ice
2 cups of ice
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with pineapple wedge.
4Frozen Sunset
1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado
.75oz PATRÓN Citronge Orange
1 oz blood orange juice
3 oz Red bull orange
2 cups of ice
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with Blood orange or lime wheel.
5Spicy Strawberry Lime Margarita
8 oz PATRÓN Silver
4 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Lime
12 Fresh strawberries
4 oz Fresh lime juice
2 oz Simple syrup
2 cups of Ice
+ Half of a fresh jalapeño
Directions: Combine ingredients in a blender pitcher and blend thoroughly. Taste and adjust sweetness or tartness to your liking, as berries and citrus may vary with the season. Pour into frozen mason jars. Garnish with half of a strawberry and a jalapeño co