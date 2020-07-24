



Beginning today, restaurants and other establishments that serve alcohol in Davidson County are ordered to close by 10pm.

This is an amendment to Metro Health Order 9, which ordered bars and limited service restaurants, as well as, pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines to close through the end of July.

The new amendment is geared towards “restaurants and restaurants that have ended up being bars in practice, as well as, other businesses that serve alcohol,” stated Mayor Cooper in a press conference on Tuesday. This order is in effect today, July 24 through July 31, subject to extension.

Drive-through and delivery services are still permitted after 10pm.

“The crowded and close contact settings facilitated by these types of businesses contributes to our public health crisis,” stated Mayor Cooper.

Read the amended order in its entirety here.



