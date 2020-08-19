Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Opens Third Williamson County Location

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has opened its third location in Williamson County.

The newest Jeni’s location is located at the McEwen Northside development, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Scoops were served on Monday as the shop quietly opened.

This location sits in the middle of a courtyard area across from the newly opened Just Love Coffee.

Hours posted at the store are noon – 10 pm daily. They are offering contactless service where no cash is accepted, a board is posted outside with the current list of flavor offerings. No seating is available inside the shop, there are a few seats outside.

You can also find Jeni’s in Williamson County at the Hill Center Brentwood (211 Franklin Road, Brentwood) and in The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road, Franklin.)

About Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni’s has emerged over the past 18 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni’s continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni’s is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 46 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.