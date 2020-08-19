New Franklin Mural Approved

A new mural, to be painted on the side of the Urgent Team building at 509 Hillsboro Road, has been approved.

The “Greetings from Franklin” mural, to be created by Franklin resident/artist Michael Cooper with Murals and More, was approved at the August 11 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting. The proposal was approved by a vote of 7 -1. The mural is described as “a welcoming postcard featuring highlights of historic Franklin within each letter of the word ‘Franklin.'” The mural will be 13 feet tall and 41 feet wide. Previously on that wall of the building was a logo for Judge Beans BBQ, the previous tenant.

Each letter of Franklin was represented with items from the city

F-Farmers Market, R- Lotz Museum, A- Carnton House, N- Franklin Theatre, – K- Harlinsdale Farm, – L- The Factory, – I – Hot Air Adventures, – N – Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge.

The Franklin Public Arts Commission voted to recommend approval of the mural to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, on the condition that a color palette be submitted and included with the proposal presented to BOMA.

Above is a rendering of the mural, which will be funded by Urgent Care. Once work on the mural begins, the completion is estimated for two weeks, weather permitting.