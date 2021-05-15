Predators Foundation Awards Grant to Diocesan Schools

The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Nashville was awarded a $10,000 grant this week from the Nashville Predators Foundation to support the Hand In Hand Options (HIHO) program of the diocese.
HIHO serves students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at three schools, St. Ann in Nashville, St. Matthew in Franklin, and Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville. The grant will enable the Catholic Schools Office to build a Resource Library within the Catholic Pastoral Center to assist teachers serving these students.
Diocese of Nashville’s Director of Development Ashley Linville, pictured at left, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rebecca Hammel, second from left, and Kathy Boles, right, director of exceptional learners for the Diocese of Nashville Catholic Schools Office, accepted the grant from Paula Trujillo, director of the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy, representing the Nashville Predators Foundation. (photo credit: Tennessee Register)
“We have students with identified learning differences in all of our schools and are working very hard to provide the best support possible,” said Kathy Boles, director of exceptional learners for the Diocese of Nashville Catholic Schools Office. “This grant is an important part of the HIHO’s program’s ongoing development.”
