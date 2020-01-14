Club Pilates is now open in Cool Springs.

Located at McEwen Northside, the new pilates studio is hosting classes at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive in Franklin.

Due to the construction on the new complex, the studio noted that students will not be able to access the studio from Aspen Drive. However, there is a new light at McEwen where you will see the seven-story building. The studio is located on the street level.

Club Pilates is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in reformer-based strength-training classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. McEwen Northside will be its fifth location and the second location at a Boyle property in middle Tennessee. There is one other location in Williamson County at 101 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood.

Classes begin as early as 6 a.m. and go as late as 7 p.m. throughout the week. If you have ever wanted to try a class, they offer a free 30-minute intro class. There are four different types of classes offered from Foundation for beginners to Mastery for those who have mastered form and alignment. Group memberships range from a 4-pack class, 8-pack, unlimited, or annual membership.

“The Cool Springs area is overdue for a small-group, reformer-based Pilates studio, and we have had many requests to open in the area,” said owner Tom Fielder previously. “McEwen Northside is a perfect location for our members due to its ample parking, easy accessibility and exciting co-tenancy.”

To learn more about Club Pilates Cool Springs, visit their Facebook page. To schedule a class, visit their website.